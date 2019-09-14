LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of LGI Homes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $84.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.08.

LGIH traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.84. The company had a trading volume of 266,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,453. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.51. LGI Homes has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $85.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $461.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.08 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 8,949 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $724,063.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,955,390.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,058 shares in the company, valued at $42,392,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

