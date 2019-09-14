LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.08.

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

LGIH traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $79.84. 266,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,453. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $85.41. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.76.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $461.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,392,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 8,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $724,063.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,955,390.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in LGI Homes by 1,332.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in LGI Homes by 379.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

