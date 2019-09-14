Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded at Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Gabelli currently has $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.70.

Shares of LXRX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. 1,740,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,187. The firm has a market cap of $248.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.75. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Lonnel Coats purchased 37,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sam L. Barker purchased 24,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,420.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $143,670. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,949,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 201,393 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 665,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 78,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 119,611 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

