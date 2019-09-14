Level Up Coin Hits One Day Volume of $30.00 (LUC)

Level Up Coin (CURRENCY:LUC) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Level Up Coin has a market cap of $122,625.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Level Up Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level Up Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, CoinBene and YoBit. Over the last week, Level Up Coin has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.37 or 0.04400353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Level Up Coin

Level Up Coin is a token. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Level Up Coin’s total supply is 1,298,120,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 996,923,370 tokens. Level Up Coin’s official message board is medium.com/play2live . The Reddit community for Level Up Coin is /r/Play2Live and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Level Up Coin’s official Twitter account is @play_2_live and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Level Up Coin is play2live.io

Buying and Selling Level Up Coin

Level Up Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level Up Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level Up Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level Up Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

