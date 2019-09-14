Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 236,013 e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 236,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.47% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,151,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after acquiring an additional 90,359 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 479.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 255,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,723 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $107,635.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 3,700 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $45,843.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,454,887 shares of company stock worth $57,760,960. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson set a $21.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. 274,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.07. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.93 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

