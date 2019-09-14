Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires 17,240 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.56 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $4,467,058.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,161,113.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Avoro Capital Advisors Llc sold 62,500 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $6,367,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 845,360 shares of company stock worth $82,651,250. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.55. 11,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,369. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $111.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.61.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.