Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $887,000 Stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFTY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 191.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,422,000 after purchasing an additional 635,726 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 334.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 300,906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 108,091 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 123.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 60,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 49,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FFTY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.53. 123,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,877. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $38.79.

