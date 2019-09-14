Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 144 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $132.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,130.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,086,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

