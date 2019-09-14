Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target Cut to $4.25

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lantronix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

LTRX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,057. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.04 million, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantronix by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,894 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantronix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 477,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

