Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.20% of Lamar Advertising worth $16,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 169.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

LAMR traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $78.79. The company had a trading volume of 305,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,549. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.53.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.42). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $448.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

