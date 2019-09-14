Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 1,998,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.2 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Lakeland Financial news, insider Kristin Pruitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,494 shares in the company, valued at $344,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,066.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $468,290 and sold 13,044 shares worth $568,224. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,538,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 78,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

