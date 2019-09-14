L & S Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 9,245 W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,032,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,543,000 after buying an additional 67,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,490,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,929,000. Finally, Swift Run Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC now owns 63,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, insider Force Andrew Hudson La III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.04 per share, with a total value of $276,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,654,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William C. Dockman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.21 per share, with a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,721.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 498,970 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,464 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $69.44. The company had a trading volume of 584,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,502. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.79. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $79.71.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 85.42% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $513.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. W. R. Grace & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 target price on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 target price on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

W. R. Grace & Co Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

