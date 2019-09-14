L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 164.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 328,490,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,754,868,000 after buying an additional 204,230,720 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,784,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,830,000 after purchasing an additional 150,887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,289,000 after purchasing an additional 515,587 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 207.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,539,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,713 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 891,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,779,000 after purchasing an additional 114,824 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,959,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,286,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

