L & S Advisors Inc Has $1.18 Million Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 26,434 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in BP were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

BP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,042,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BP plc has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $47.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. ValuEngine lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Grupo Santander raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

