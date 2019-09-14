L & S Advisors Inc Cuts Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 40.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth $81,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth $1,199,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $124.32. 1,931,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $129.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,390,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $47,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,104. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Argus started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.77.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

