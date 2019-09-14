Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.40 for the period. Kroger also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.18.

Kroger stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. Kroger has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $281,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,340.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $343,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $955,450. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

