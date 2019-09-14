Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,999 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $53,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,977,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,520,000 after purchasing an additional 949,985 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $39,387,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $18,694,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $15,344,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 340,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,220 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen set a $58.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.06.

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,178. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.