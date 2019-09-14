KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $165.00

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.35.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.32. 1,789,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,730. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. KLA-Tencor has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $155.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.40.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is 35.46%.

In other KLA-Tencor news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $228,127.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $259,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

