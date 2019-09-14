Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KNSL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL traded up $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.67. 127,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.50. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $103.93.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $935,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,453,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $265,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,556.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $2,195,088. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 139,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,312,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,651,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

