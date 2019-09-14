Kin (KIN) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Kin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, DDEX, YoBit and CoinFalcon. Kin has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and $1.27 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00203888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.01151757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00088119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015255 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022643 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OTCBTC, Fatbtc, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Allbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Mercatox, YoBit, CoinFalcon, Stellarport, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

