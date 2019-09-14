KeyCorp Raises Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Price Target to $24.00

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Luckin Coffee’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luckin Coffee from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luckin Coffee has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE LK traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,396,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,990. Luckin Coffee has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $27.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LK. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,918,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

