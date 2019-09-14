KeyCorp Cuts Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Price Target to $25.00

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pluralsight’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.05.

Shares of PS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,688. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,292.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $497,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,426 shares of company stock worth $4,177,217. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PS. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pluralsight during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Pluralsight during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pluralsight during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pluralsight by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

