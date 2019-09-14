Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,293,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 2,420,500 shares. Currently, 23.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

KEG has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price target on Key Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Key Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

Key Energy Services stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 334,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. Key Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.11). Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 614.21% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $112.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Key Energy Services will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 215,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 18.7% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,393,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 377,176 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 1,188.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 243,284 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Key Energy Services by 46.9% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the second quarter worth $83,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

