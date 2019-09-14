Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Given $12.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $12.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kearny Financial an industry rank of 178 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director John F. Regan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John F. Regan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $43,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,689 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.37. 437,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,080. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $40.53 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

