KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 682.73 ($8.92).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KAZ shares. HSBC raised shares of KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 690 ($9.02) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.87) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, August 16th.

KAZ stock traded up GBX 22.80 ($0.30) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 459.80 ($6.01). The company had a trading volume of 1,948,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 477.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 577.50. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 375.80 ($4.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.79%. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

In other KAZ Minerals news, insider Andrew Southam sold 147,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.20), for a total transaction of £587,479.84 ($767,646.47). Also, insider Charles Watson acquired 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £14,671.92 ($19,171.46).

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

