Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.38). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 144.64%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million.

KALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

In other news, Director Albert Cha purchased 61,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $1,090,171.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 145,427 shares of company stock worth $2,515,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALV traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,454. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $271.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

