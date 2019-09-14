Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West Sells 750 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Neal E. West sold 750 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

Shares of KALU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.62. The company had a trading volume of 140,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,088. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.37.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

