JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $50.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HFC. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on HollyFrontier and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.38. 1,666,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,647. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,453.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,776,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,888 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,917,000 after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,862,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 220,651 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,796,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 321,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,482,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,800,000 after purchasing an additional 170,562 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

