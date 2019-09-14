JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €4.90 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.90 ($5.70) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays set a €4.80 ($5.58) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €4.30 ($5.00) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.66 ($5.41).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

