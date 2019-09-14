Johnson Rice Lowers Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) to Hold

Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TUSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Capital One Financial downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mammoth Energy Services from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 587,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,728. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $159.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.74. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $181.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.78 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 14.03%. Mammoth Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 70.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,905,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 788,958 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 495,089 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 31.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 462,224 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 228.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

