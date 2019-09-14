Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,657 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $235,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.11 and a 200 day moving average of $135.97. The company has a market cap of $341.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

