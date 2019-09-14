John Trizzino Sells 5,578 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CFO John Trizzino sold 5,578 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $31,906.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. 494,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,854. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,537,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 713,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3,799.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 435,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 423,948 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 7,685.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NVAX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Novavax from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Novavax from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

