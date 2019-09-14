John A. Utz Sells 3,000 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,584. Associated Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $309.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,301,000 after purchasing an additional 148,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,489,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,620,000 after purchasing an additional 187,513 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,221,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,953,000 after purchasing an additional 379,450 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,133,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,292 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,840,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,212 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

