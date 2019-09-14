Jetcoin (JET) Price Hits $0.0262 on Top Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $193,696.00 and $39,475.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00203367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.19 or 0.01155576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00088114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015368 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023156 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin’s launch date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

