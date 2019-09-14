JET8 Market Cap Achieves $287,463.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One JET8 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. JET8 has a total market capitalization of $287,463.00 and $2,699.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JET8 has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00202893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.01153773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00087892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023385 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . JET8’s official website is jet8.io

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

