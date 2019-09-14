Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 2,956,230 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,716,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,956,230 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $27,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,617,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $446,209,000 after buying an additional 1,205,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,964,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $337,227,000 after buying an additional 348,271 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,852,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,935,000 after buying an additional 3,176,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,475,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after buying an additional 912,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In related news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 840,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,783.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,650. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,923,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,899,110. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

