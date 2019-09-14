Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 223,068 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,068 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $36,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 65,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 390,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 159,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,626,621. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $70.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,922,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782,352. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average is $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

