Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for approximately 0.7% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of NVR worth $50,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVR by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,443,000 after buying an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 52,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,908,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NVR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,712,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,401,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NVR by 333.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,953,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,508.28, for a total transaction of $3,508,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,095,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,502.83, for a total transaction of $70,056,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,070,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,561 shares of company stock valued at $114,955,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,537.33.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $55.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,624.81. 14,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,086. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,040.71 and a 1 year high of $3,770.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,523.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3,228.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $49.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 209.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

