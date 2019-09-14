Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $88.29 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 51,720 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.2% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $88,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $844,114.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,690,565. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.48. 5,912,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,136,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

