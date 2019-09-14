Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $41,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 46.4% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,234.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,140.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,068.94.

In other AutoZone news, insider Richard Craig Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,920 shares of company stock worth $10,002,037. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone stock traded up $20.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,149.26. The stock had a trading volume of 198,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,203. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,104.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,061.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $705.01 and a twelve month high of $1,186.60.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

