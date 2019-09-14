Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,361 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Molina Healthcare worth $25,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,899,000 after buying an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,192,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 97.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 167.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $49,361.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on Molina Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.83.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.55. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

