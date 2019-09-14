Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $16,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,883,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,405,000 after acquiring an additional 791,261 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 625,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,757,000 after acquiring an additional 407,661 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,196,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 970,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,965,000 after acquiring an additional 326,671 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 112,453.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 298,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after acquiring an additional 298,002 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.21. The company had a trading volume of 989,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,710. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

