J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.99)) on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,321.88 ($17.27).

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock remained flat at $GBX 1,550 ($20.25) during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 113,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,568. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,541.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,401.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.18. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,051 ($13.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,645.20 ($21.50).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from J D Wetherspoon’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. J D Wetherspoon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

