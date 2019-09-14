Iungo (ING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $104,202.00

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $104,202.00 and $277.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iungo has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Iungo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.70 or 0.04487171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo . The official website for Iungo is iungo.network

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

