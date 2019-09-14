iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,916 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,220,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,979,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,342,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,034,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7,038.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 340,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.24. 2,864,952 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

