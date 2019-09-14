iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.86. 712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,738. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.89 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.80.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

