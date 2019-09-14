iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,974,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 1.13% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $196,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 210,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,033. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.62 and a twelve month high of $103.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.74.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

