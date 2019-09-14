iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5,378.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 480,782 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 5.2% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $77,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.78. The company had a trading volume of 250,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,889. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $164.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.