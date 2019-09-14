iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,879,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,138,000 after acquiring an additional 290,898 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,573,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,993,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,145,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,323,000 after buying an additional 81,078 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,856,000 after buying an additional 67,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,864,000 after buying an additional 50,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.91. 1,006,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,825. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $129.68 and a 52-week high of $168.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.73.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

