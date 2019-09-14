iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 152,127 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.85% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $116,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.37. 39,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2223 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

